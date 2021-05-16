All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|59
|36
|18
|3
|2
|77
|201
|168
|Greenville
|63
|31
|18
|11
|3
|76
|181
|185
|Indy
|55
|30
|20
|5
|0
|65
|163
|160
|Orlando
|58
|30
|22
|5
|1
|66
|179
|186
|South Carolina
|62
|28
|20
|10
|4
|70
|188
|195
|Jacksonville
|60
|30
|24
|3
|3
|66
|176
|176
|Wheeling
|58
|19
|33
|5
|1
|44
|171
|211
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|63
|38
|17
|6
|2
|84
|198
|165
|Fort Wayne
|40
|24
|12
|3
|1
|52
|141
|104
|Allen
|61
|37
|21
|2
|1
|77
|200
|173
|Utah
|62
|30
|21
|5
|6
|71
|179
|190
|Rapid City
|61
|29
|28
|3
|1
|62
|178
|197
|Tulsa
|63
|26
|26
|8
|3
|63
|150
|177
|Kansas City
|61
|25
|26
|8
|2
|60
|172
|190
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Florida 3, Orlando 2
South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 2
Greenville 2, Wheeling 1
Kansas City 4, Allen 3
Rapid City 3, Wichita 2
Utah 2, Tulsa 1
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville 4, Florida 3
Greenville 6, Wheeling 3
Indy 1, Fort Wayne 0
Utah 6, Tulsa 3
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
