MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Home » Sports » Duke beats NC State…

Duke beats NC State 1-0 for first ACC title since 1961

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 2:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Stinson gave up three hits with no walks in six scoreless innings and Duke beat North Carolina State 1-0 in the ACC Tournament championship game on Sunday.

The ninth-seeded Blue Devils (32-20), who won their 12th straight, were the ACC championship game for the first time in program history. Duke won its last ACC title in 1961 before the conference tournament was established in 1973.

Stinson (3-3), who struck out six, came into the game with an 8.87 ERA over his last six starts. Marcus Johnson got his seventh save of the season.

The Blue Devils scored in the fourth inning when Ethan Murray got a lead-off double and advanced to third and home on a pair of fly outs, scoring on Peter Matt’s sacrifice.

Starter Matt Willadsen (4-3) struck out six in 4 2/3 innings the Wolfpack (30-17).

The Wolfpack’s Austin Murr had an opportunity to score from third on a deep pop fly in the sixth inning, but he left the base before the ball was caught and retreated to third, only to be stranded at the end of the inning. NC State was shut out for the first time since an 11-0 loss to Florida State on May 24, 2019, in the ACC Tournament.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up