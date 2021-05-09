Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 5 1 .833 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 5 1…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 5 1 .833 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 5 1 .833 — Reading (Philadelphia) 2 4 .333 3 Hartford (Colorado) 1 5 .167 4 New Hampshire (Toronto) 1 5 .167 4 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 5 .000 4½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 5 0 1.00 — Richmond (San Francisco) 5 1 .833 ½ Erie (Detroit) 4 2 .667 1½ Bowie (Baltimore) 3 2 .600 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 2 3 .400 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 1 5 .167 4½

Saturday’s Games

Portland 5, New Hampshire 1

Altoona 8, Bowie 4

Richmond 2, Hartford 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Reading 6, Erie 4

Somerset 2, Harrisburg 0

Akron 5, Binghamton 1

Richmond 9, Hartford 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Portland 12, New Hampshire 6

Somerset 6, Harrisburg 5

Richmond 4, Hartford 2

Bowie at Altoona, 2 p.m. (postponed)

Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m. (postponed)

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

