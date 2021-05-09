CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 9:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 5 1 .833
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 5 1 .833
Reading (Philadelphia) 2 4 .333 3
Hartford (Colorado) 1 5 .167 4
New Hampshire (Toronto) 1 5 .167 4
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 5 .000
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 5 0 1.00
Richmond (San Francisco) 5 1 .833 ½
Erie (Detroit) 4 2 .667
Bowie (Baltimore) 3 2 .600 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 2 3 .400 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 1 5 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland 5, New Hampshire 1

Altoona 8, Bowie 4

Richmond 2, Hartford 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Reading 6, Erie 4

Somerset 2, Harrisburg 0

Akron 5, Binghamton 1

Richmond 9, Hartford 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Portland 12, New Hampshire 6

Somerset 6, Harrisburg 5

Richmond 4, Hartford 2

Bowie at Altoona, 2 p.m. (postponed)

Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m. (postponed)

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up