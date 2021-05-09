Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Hartford (Colorado)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|5
|.000
|4½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|5
|0
|1.00
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Portland 5, New Hampshire 1
Altoona 8, Bowie 4
Richmond 2, Hartford 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Reading 6, Erie 4
Somerset 2, Harrisburg 0
Akron 5, Binghamton 1
Richmond 9, Hartford 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
|Sunday’s Games
Portland 12, New Hampshire 6
Somerset 6, Harrisburg 5
Richmond 4, Hartford 2
Bowie at Altoona, 2 p.m. (postponed)
Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m. (postponed)
Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
