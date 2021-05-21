Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|9
|7
|.562
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|11
|.312
|6
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|14
|.067
|9½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|10
|5
|.667
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|10
|5
|.667
|1½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|5
|11
|.312
|7
___
|Thursday’s Games
Erie 11, Binghamton 1
Altoona 5, Harrisburg 2
Bowie 6, Richmond 1
New Hampshire 12, Portland 2
Akron 5, Reading 3
Somerset 11, Hartford 1
|Friday’s Games
Erie 5, Binghamton 4
Richmond 9, Bowie 4
New Hampshire 12, Portland 4
Altoona 4, Harrisburg 2
Somerset 14, Hartford 3
Akron 3, Reading 2
|Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
