Double-A Northeast Glance

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 11 5 .688 — Portland (Boston) 9 7 .562 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 7 9 .438 4 Hartford (Colorado) 5 11 .312 6 Reading (Philadelphia) 3 13 .188 8 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 1 14 .067 9½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Erie (Detroit) 12 4 .750 — Bowie (Baltimore) 11 4 .733 ½ Akron (Cleveland) 10 5 .667 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 10 5 .667 1½ Richmond (San Francisco) 10 6 .625 2 Harrisburg (Washington) 5 11 .312 7

Thursday’s Games

Erie 11, Binghamton 1

Altoona 5, Harrisburg 2

Bowie 6, Richmond 1

New Hampshire 12, Portland 2

Akron 5, Reading 3

Somerset 11, Hartford 1

Friday’s Games

Erie 5, Binghamton 4

Richmond 9, Bowie 4

New Hampshire 12, Portland 4

Altoona 4, Harrisburg 2

Somerset 14, Hartford 3

Akron 3, Reading 2

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

