CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. eases restrictions | DC extends eviction ban | FCPS opens vaccine registration | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 10:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 8 5 .615
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 8 5 .615
Hartford (Colorado) 5 8 .385 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 5 8 .385 3
Reading (Philadelphia) 2 11 .154 6
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 1 11 .083
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 9 3 .750
Erie (Detroit) 9 4 .692 ½
Richmond (San Francisco) 9 4 .692 ½
Akron (Cleveland) 8 4 .667 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 8 4 .667 1
Harrisburg (Washington) 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg 2, Richmond 1

Hartford 5, Portland 3

Binghamton 7, Altoona 3

New Hampshire 6, Somerset 0

Erie 7, Akron 6

Bowie 13, Reading 12, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Erie 3, Binghamton 2

Altoona 2, Harrisburg 1

Richmond 6, Bowie 5

Portland 12, New Hampshire 6

Akron 3, Reading 1

Somerset 2, Hartford 1

Wednesday’s Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, noon

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GAO looks to ramp up Innovation Lab work through cloud investments

OPM gives agencies green light to recreate labor-management forums, but they're not required

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

Time for federal employees to return to the office, congressman says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up