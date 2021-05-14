Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 7 3 .700 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 6 4…

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 7 3 .700 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 6 4 .600 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 4 6 .400 3 Hartford (Colorado) 3 7 .300 4 Reading (Philadelphia) 2 8 .200 5 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 9 .000 6½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Richmond (San Francisco) 8 2 .800 — Bowie (Baltimore) 7 2 .778 ½ Erie (Detroit) 7 3 .700 1 Akron (Cleveland) 6 3 .667 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 6 3 .667 1½ Harrisburg (Washington) 2 8 .200 6

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 4, Akron 0

Richmond 4, Harrisburg 1

New Hampshire 7, Somerset 2

Bowie 9, Reading 0

Altoona 7, Binghamton 2

Portland 14, Hartford 3

Thursday’s Games

Erie 6, Akron 4

Richmond 2, Harrisburg 0

Somerset 6, New Hampshire 1

Bowie 9, Reading 3

Portland 6, Hartford 5

Altoona 9, Binghamton 6, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Erie 6, Akron 4

New Hampshire 7, Somerset 3

Harrisburg 4, Richmond 3

Hartford 5, Portland 4

Altoona 9, Binghamton 7

Bowie 11, Reading 5

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

