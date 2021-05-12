Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Hartford (Colorado)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|7
|.000
|5½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|6
|1
|.857
|½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|5
|2
|.714
|1½
|Erie (Detroit)
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|1
|7
|.125
|6
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Akron 5, Erie 0
Altoona 5, Binghamton 0
Bowie 6, Reading 1
Richmond 5, Harrisburg 3
New Hampshire 6, Somerset 5
Hartford 8, Portland 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Erie 4, Akron 0
Richmond 4, Harrisburg 1
New Hampshire 7, Somerset 2
Bowie 9, Reading 0
Altoona 7, Binghamton 2
Portland 14, Hartford 3
|Thursday’s Games
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.