CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pr. George's lifting restrictions | Unintended consequences of CDC mask guidance | Mont. Co. reopening plan | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Dom Dwyer signs with…

Dom Dwyer signs with Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 11:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Forward Dom Dwyer and Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC have agreed to a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old has 83 goals in 204 regular-season and postseason games for Kansas City and Orlando. He appeared in just two matches last season with Orlando due to a knee injury.

“Dom is a powerful attacking player that has experience scoring goals in this league. He’s been training with us in Orlando, and he’s fit very well within the group,” Toronto general manager Ali Curtis said in a statement Tuesday.

Dwyer has two goals in four international appearances, all in 2017. He is married to U.S. women’s national team and Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux.

Toronto lacks depth at forward due to injuries to Jozy Altidore, Ayo Akinola and Ifunanyachi Achara.

In addition, midfielder Griffin Dorsey was waived and midfielder Liam Fraser went on loan to Columbus.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Pentagon has huge blind spots in its spending on OTAs

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

Next EEOC conference tackles the latest developments in unlawful discrimination

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up