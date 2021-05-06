CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Devils moving AHL franchise from Binghamton to Utica

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 4:30 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils are moving their AHL franchise from Binghamton, New York to Utica.

The AHL Board of Governors on Thursday approved the relocation of the Devils-owned franchise starting with the 2021-22 season.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald and team president Jake Reynolds said the Devils will partner with Mohawk Valley Garden in operating the team for the next 10 years at Adirondack Bank Center.

The club will remain the Utica Comets. Its jersey designs and colors will be unveiled at a later date.

This is the second time the Devils’ AHL team has played in Utica. It was there from 1987-88 through 1992-93, and made the playoffs four times. Martin Brodeur, Jim Dowd, Bill Guerin, Tommy Albelin, Bobby Holik and Chris Terreri all played for the Devils at Utica and were later part of the organization’s three Stanley Cup championship teams.

Utica is east of Syracuse, and about 80 miles north of Binghamton.

