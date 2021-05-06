CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Club America eliminates Portland in the Champions League

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 12:23 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Federico Vinas scored twice and Club America advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals with a 4-2 aggregate victory over the Portland Timbers.

Vinas scored in the 21st minute before adding a penalty kick in the 59th in the 3-1 final Wednesday night at the historic Azteca stadium. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw last week in Portland.

Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick to keep the Timbers’ hopes to advance alive in the 64th minute, fooling Club America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. But Leonardo Suarez scored for Club America in the 70th.

Club America will face the Philadelphia Union in the semifinals set to start in August. The Union eliminated Atlanta United 4-1 on aggregate.

Earlier Wednesday Monterrey defeated the defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew 3-0 in Monterrey to advance 5-2 on aggregate.

Monterrey will face Cruz Azul, quarterfinal winners over Toronto FC, in the semifinals.

Club America has won the Champions League twice in the last decade.

