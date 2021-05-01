CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Brighton almost safe in EPL after beating Leeds 2-0

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 12:14 PM

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton virtually guaranteed another season in the English Premier League by beating Leeds 2-0 on Saturday.

Danny Welbeck won the penalty that was converted by Pascal Gross in the 14th minute, then provided the moment of the match by bringing down a high ball with a neat flick before firing home a low shot for the second goal in the 79th.

Brighton moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining and can start planning for a fourth straight year in the top flight.

Leeds struggled without two of its most influential players, holding midfielder Kalvin Phillips and winger Raphinha, who missed the match because of injury.

Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard missed great chances to earn Brighton an even bigger win at Amex Stadium.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

