Brentford vs Swansea in playoff final with EPL spot at stake

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 3:59 PM

LONDON (AP) — Brentford is one win away from promotion to the Premier League after beating 10-man Bournemouth 3-1 in the second leg of their playoff semifinals to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

The west London team advanced to the playoff final and will face Swansea at Wembley Stadium in one week. The Swans drew 1-1 with Barnsley after taking a 1-0 advantage into their second leg.

The playoff final determines the third team to win promotion from the second-tier Championship, after league champion Norwich and runner-up Watford.

Bournemouth led by a goal from the first leg and took the advantage to 2-0 when Arnaut Danjuma scored after just five minutes in front of 4,500 fans at Brentford Community Stadium.

But Ivan Toney, whose 31 league goals this season set a Championship season record, calmly netted from the penalty spot 10 minutes later to begin Brentford’s comeback.

Bournemouth went to 10 men just before the half-hour mark when defender Chris Mepham was given a straight red card for taking down Bryan Mbeumo, who was headed in alone on goal after dispossessing Mepham.

With the man advantage, the Bees controlled play and it seemed a matter of time until the goals came. Vitaly Janelt scored five minutes into the second half to even the aggregate score, and Marcus Forss scored the winner in the 81st.

Brentford has not played in the top tier since 1947 and returns to Wembley less than a year after losing the playoff final to Fulham.

Swansea held on for a winner-takes-all shot at Premier League football on May 29 by drawing 1-1 at the Liberty Stadium for a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Matt Grimes had doubled its first-leg lead with a superb strike before halftime, but Barnsley was given hope when Cauley Woodrow fired home 19 minutes from the end of a full-blooded affair.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

