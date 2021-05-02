CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Bookies battle back in…

Bookies battle back in Virginia: Bettors beaten by sportsbooks in March

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 8:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sportsbooks in Virginia have finally recorded a victory over bettors in the state’s emerging sports gambling market.

Numbers released Friday by the Virginia Lottery show that online sportsbooks in Virginia recorded a collective profit of $13.8 million in March. That translated to $1.2 million in tax revenue for the state.

In January and February, the first two months in which sports wagering was legal in Virginia, the sportsbooks actually lost money to bettors, thanks in large part to the heavy bonuses and promotions sportsbooks are offering to lure new customers.

In March, bettors put down $304 million in wagers, compared to $266 million in February.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress will focus on IRS and TSA this week

New program combines traditional, multi-disciplinary research approaches to solve national-scale challenges

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

Federal retirement still up over 2020, processing times remain lengthy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up