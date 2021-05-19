CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Belgian players to get COVID-19 vaccine before Euro 2020

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 6:28 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s soccer players selected for the European Championship will get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the tournament, the government said Wednesday.

Belgium, the top-ranked FIFA team, is among the favorites for the tournament, which opens on June 11.

“This is very important regarding the role we want to play at the championship,” the Belgian federation said. “We’re very grateful to all people who made this possible.”

According to local media, Belgian players will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a single dose to be fully effective and is distributed in Europe by subsidiary Janssen.

Belgium will open its campaign against Russia on June 12. The team will then face Denmark and Finland in Group B.

