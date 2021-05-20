All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 26 18 .591 _ Tampa Bay 25 19 .568 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 26 18 .591 _ Tampa Bay 25 19 .568 1 Toronto 23 18 .561 1½ New York 24 19 .558 1½ Baltimore 17 25 .405 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 26 16 .619 _ Cleveland 23 18 .561 2½ Kansas City 20 22 .476 6 Detroit 17 26 .395 9½ Minnesota 14 27 .341 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 26 18 .591 _ Houston 25 18 .581 ½ Seattle 21 23 .477 5 Los Angeles 18 24 .429 7 Texas 19 26 .422 7½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 20 17 .541 _ Philadelphia 22 21 .512 1 Atlanta 20 23 .465 3 Miami 19 23 .452 3½ Washington 17 22 .436 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 25 18 .581 _ Chicago 21 21 .500 3½ Milwaukee 21 22 .488 4 Cincinnati 19 22 .463 5 Pittsburgh 17 25 .405 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 27 16 .628 _ San Diego 27 17 .614 ½ Los Angeles 25 18 .581 2 Arizona 18 26 .409 9½ Colorado 15 29 .341 12½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 7

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

Boston 7, Toronto 3

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Detroit 6, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

Houston (Ivey 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 1-4) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 0

Miami 3, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (López 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-4), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 4-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-0), 9:45 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

