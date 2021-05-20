CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. family gets vaccinated | Nationals Park mask policy update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 26 18 .591 _
Tampa Bay 25 19 .568 1
Toronto 23 18 .561
New York 24 19 .558
Baltimore 17 25 .405 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 16 .619 _
Cleveland 23 18 .561
Kansas City 20 22 .476 6
Detroit 17 26 .395
Minnesota 14 27 .341 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 26 18 .591 _
Houston 25 18 .581 ½
Seattle 21 23 .477 5
Los Angeles 18 24 .429 7
Texas 19 26 .422

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 20 17 .541 _
Philadelphia 22 21 .512 1
Atlanta 20 23 .465 3
Miami 19 23 .452
Washington 17 22 .436 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 25 18 .581 _
Chicago 21 21 .500
Milwaukee 21 22 .488 4
Cincinnati 19 22 .463 5
Pittsburgh 17 25 .405

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 27 16 .628 _
San Diego 27 17 .614 ½
Los Angeles 25 18 .581 2
Arizona 18 26 .409
Colorado 15 29 .341 12½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 7

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

Boston 7, Toronto 3

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Detroit 6, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

Houston (Ivey 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 1-4) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 0

Miami 3, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (López 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-4), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 4-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-0), 9:45 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

GAO envisions greater ROI from audits through new cloud infrastructure

Cancel JEDI? No shame to DoD in doing so

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up