All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|26
|18
|.591
|_
|Tampa Bay
|25
|19
|.568
|1
|Toronto
|23
|18
|.561
|1½
|New York
|24
|19
|.558
|1½
|Baltimore
|17
|25
|.405
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|Cleveland
|23
|18
|.561
|2½
|Kansas City
|20
|22
|.476
|6
|Detroit
|17
|26
|.395
|9½
|Minnesota
|14
|27
|.341
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|26
|18
|.591
|_
|Houston
|25
|18
|.581
|½
|Seattle
|21
|23
|.477
|5
|Los Angeles
|18
|24
|.429
|7
|Texas
|19
|26
|.422
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|20
|17
|.541
|_
|Philadelphia
|22
|21
|.512
|1
|Atlanta
|20
|23
|.465
|3
|Miami
|19
|23
|.452
|3½
|Washington
|17
|22
|.436
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|25
|18
|.581
|_
|Chicago
|21
|21
|.500
|3½
|Milwaukee
|21
|22
|.488
|4
|Cincinnati
|19
|22
|.463
|5
|Pittsburgh
|17
|25
|.405
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|27
|16
|.628
|_
|San Diego
|27
|17
|.614
|½
|Los Angeles
|25
|18
|.581
|2
|Arizona
|18
|26
|.409
|9½
|Colorado
|15
|29
|.341
|12½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 7
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0
Boston 7, Toronto 3
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4
Houston 8, Oakland 1
Detroit 6, Seattle 2
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.
Houston (Ivey 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 3-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 1-4) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego 3, Colorado 0
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 0
Miami 3, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (López 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-4), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 4-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-0), 9:45 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
