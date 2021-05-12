All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 22 16 .579 _ New York 20 16 .556 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 22 16 .579 _ New York 20 16 .556 1 Toronto 19 16 .543 1½ Tampa Bay 19 19 .500 3 Baltimore 16 21 .432 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 21 13 .618 _ Cleveland 20 14 .588 1 Kansas City 16 19 .457 5½ Minnesota 12 22 .353 9 Detroit 12 24 .333 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 23 15 .605 _ Houston 20 17 .541 2½ Seattle 18 19 .486 4½ Texas 18 20 .474 5 Los Angeles 16 20 .444 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 13 .581 _ Philadelphia 20 17 .541 1 Atlanta 17 19 .472 3½ Miami 16 20 .444 4½ Washington 13 19 .406 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 22 15 .595 _ Milwaukee 20 17 .541 2 Cincinnati 17 17 .500 3½ Chicago 17 19 .472 4½ Pittsburgh 15 21 .417 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 22 14 .611 _ San Diego 21 17 .553 2 Los Angeles 20 17 .541 2½ Arizona 17 20 .459 5½ Colorado 13 24 .351 9½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 8, Kansas City 7

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Toronto 4, Atlanta 1

Oakland 4, Boston 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 8

L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-1) at Boston (Richards 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-3) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 6, Washington 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings

San Diego 8, Colorado 1

Arizona 11, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

San Diego 5, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 3, San Diego 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Toronto 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 5, Washington 2, 10 innings

Miami 3, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1) at Washington (Corbin 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 6-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-4) at Colorado (González 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

