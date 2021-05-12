CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pr. George's lifting restrictions | Unintended consequences of CDC mask guidance | Mont. Co. reopening plan | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 22 16 .579 _
New York 20 16 .556 1
Toronto 19 16 .543
Tampa Bay 19 19 .500 3
Baltimore 16 21 .432

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 21 13 .618 _
Cleveland 20 14 .588 1
Kansas City 16 19 .457
Minnesota 12 22 .353 9
Detroit 12 24 .333 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 23 15 .605 _
Houston 20 17 .541
Seattle 18 19 .486
Texas 18 20 .474 5
Los Angeles 16 20 .444 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 13 .581 _
Philadelphia 20 17 .541 1
Atlanta 17 19 .472
Miami 16 20 .444
Washington 13 19 .406

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 22 15 .595 _
Milwaukee 20 17 .541 2
Cincinnati 17 17 .500
Chicago 17 19 .472
Pittsburgh 15 21 .417

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 22 14 .611 _
San Diego 21 17 .553 2
Los Angeles 20 17 .541
Arizona 17 20 .459
Colorado 13 24 .351

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 8, Kansas City 7

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Toronto 4, Atlanta 1

Oakland 4, Boston 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 8

L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-1) at Boston (Richards 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-3) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 6, Washington 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings

San Diego 8, Colorado 1

Arizona 11, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

San Diego 5, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 3, San Diego 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Toronto 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 5, Washington 2, 10 innings

Miami 3, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1) at Washington (Corbin 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 6-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-4) at Colorado (González 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Platform One platform

Pentagon has huge blind spots in its spending on OTAs

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up