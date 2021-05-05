All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 21 12 .636 _ z-New York 18 14 .563…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 21 12 .636 _ z-New York 18 14 .563 2½ Boston 16 18 .471 5½ y-Toronto 15 18 .455 6 Baltimore 12 22 .353 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Minnesota 20 11 .645 _ z-Cleveland 18 13 .581 2 Detroit 14 16 .467 5½ y-Chicago 14 17 .452 6 Kansas City 12 22 .353 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Houston 19 14 .576 _ Seattle 18 17 .514 2 Texas 15 16 .484 3 Los Angeles 15 18 .455 4 x-Oakland 15 20 .429 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 18 14 .563 _ x-Atlanta 17 16 .515 1½ New York 16 17 .485 2½ Washington 14 18 .438 4 z-Miami 9 23 .281 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-St. Louis 20 13 .606 _ x-Chicago 18 12 .600 ½ y-Milwaukee 19 16 .543 2 Pittsburgh 15 15 .500 3½ y-Cincinnati 14 19 .424 6

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 22 13 .629 _ Arizona 20 13 .606 1 z-San Diego 18 16 .529 3½ Colorado 15 19 .441 6½ San Francisco 14 19 .424 7

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 0

Cleveland 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 3

Oakland 14, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 1, Texas 0, 12 innings

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4

Kansas City 15, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4

Houston 14, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 15, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 8, Toronto 5

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 10, Cleveland 0

Detroit 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 10, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 1, 8 innings

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1

Houston 6, Kansas City 4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 4, Washington 2

Atlanta 7, Miami 2

Oakland 14, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 12, Cincinnati 11, 11 innings

Arizona 10, Colorado 9

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 9, Miami 2

Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4

Washington 10, Philadelphia 8

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 18 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Miami 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 7, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Chicago Cubs 13, St. Louis 5

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 12, San Francisco 4

Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 5, Washington 3

Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3

