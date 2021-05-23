CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri appealing 8-game suspension

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 7:22 PM

Colorado forward Nazem Kadri is appealing his eight-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk.

The NHL Players’ Association filed the appeal Sunday night on Kadri’s behalf. The first appeal goes to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, and Kadri could then take his case to a neutral arbitrator if he so chooses.

Kadri was suspended indefinitely after injuring Faulk in Game 2 of the Avalanche-Blues first-round series pending a video hearing with the league’s department of player safety. That department handed down an eight-game suspension Friday night that rules out Kadri for the remainder of the first round and part of the second.

It’s Kadri’s third playoff suspension over the past six postseasons. He was suspended for the remainder of the first round in 2019 for cross-checking, which turned out to be five games, and was suspended three games for boarding in 2018.

Each of those incidents happened with Toronto, which traded him to Colorado in the summer of 2019. Kadri had 18 points for the Avalanche in the 2020 bubble playoffs when he was able to stay out of trouble.

Kadri had 32 points in 56 games this season as Colorado won the Presidents’ Trophy and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. The Avalanche played at St. Louis in Game 4 of their series Sunday night looking for a sweep.

