Aaronson scores as Salzburg wins 3rd Austria Cup in row

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored the second goal of the game in the 66th minute, and Red Bull Salzburg beat LASK 3-0 Saturday at Klagenfurt to win its third straight Austrian Cup.

Mërgim Berisha scored the opening goal in the 45th minute and Aronson, a 20-year-old acquired in January on a transfer from Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia, doubled the lead with his fourth goal for Salzburg in all competitions. Enock Mwepu added a goal in the 88th.

Salzburg has won eight of the last 10 Austrian Cups.

