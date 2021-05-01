CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Aaronson scores as Salzburg wins 3rd Austria Cup in row

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 5:09 PM

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored the second goal of the game in the 66th minute, and Red Bull Salzburg beat LASK 3-0 Saturday at Klagenfurt to win its third straight Austrian Cup.

Mërgim Berisha scored the opening goal in the 45th minute and Aronson, a 20-year-old acquired in January on a transfer from Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia, doubled the lead with his fourth goal for Salzburg in all competitions. Enock Mwepu added a goal in the 88th.

Salzburg has won eight of the last 10 Austrian Cups.

