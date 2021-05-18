CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC residents encouraged to get vaccinated | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Aaron Long to miss rest of MLS season after Achilles surgery

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 4:20 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long will miss the rest of the Major League Soccer season following surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon.

The 28-year-old from Oak Hills, California, was injured during an aerial challenge in second-half stoppage time of Saturday’s 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union.

The team said Tuesday that Long had surgery a day earlier at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Long is in his sixth season with the Red Bulls. He has three goals in 21 international appearances and was on the U.S. roster for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

