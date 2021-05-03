MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | Rental market tight at beaches | Summer travel surge expected | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
3 newcomers in England’s longer Euro 2020 provisional squad

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 8:33 AM

LONDON (AP) — Gareth Southgate gave himself another week to determine England’s European Championship squad by naming a 33-man list featuring three players who have been called up for the first time.

Center backs Ben White of Brighton and Ben Godfrey of Everton have been given a late chance to make the tournament alongside fellow newcomer Aaron Ramsdale, the Sheffield United goalkeeper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was recalled to feature among a quartet of right backs in the provisional squad.

Southgate has until June 1 to decide who makes the cut for the final 26-man squad with injury doubts over defender Harry Maguire and midfielders Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips.

West Bromwich’s Sam Johnstone, who has never played for England, is also in the squad as Burnley’s Nick Pope misses out through injury.

Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood has been recalled for the first time since being sent home after his debut in Iceland.

Jude Bellingham, the 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder who made his England debut in November, has a chance of playing at the tournament which will largely be played at Wembley Stadium for Southgate’s side.

England opens its Group D campaign on June 13 against Croatia at Wembley before also playing Scotland and the Czech Republic at the north London stadium. There’s also a potential round of 16 match at Wembley for England, while the semifinals and final will all be played there.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

