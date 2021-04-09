CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield wins Hobey Baker Award

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 9:30 PM

Wisconsin forward Cole Caufield won the Hobey Baker Award on Friday night as the top college hockey player.

Caufield edged North Dakota forward Shane Pinto and Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay.

The 20-year-old Montreal prospect had 30 goals and 52 points in 31 games with the Badgers to lead all college players. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens, and scored Friday in his professional debut for the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket.

From Stevens Point, Wisconsin, the 5-foot-7 right wing helped the United States win the 2021 world junior championship.

