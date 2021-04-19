CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Whitecaps beat Timbers 1-0…

Whitecaps beat Timbers 1-0 in Cascadia Cup opener

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 12:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Lucas Cavallini scored in the 49th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps kicked off the 2021 Cascadia Cup with a 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers in the season opener for both teams on Sunday night.

After Andy Rose nearly scored in the 48th minute for Vancouver, Cristián Gutiérrez sent the resulting corner to the far post and the unmarked Cavallini headed it home for the Whitecaps.

It was technically a home game for Vancouver, which scheduled its home games at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium through at least the end of June.

Diego Chara created the Timbers’ best scoring chance in the 89th minute with a pass from midfield that connected with Felipe Mora in the 18-yard box. But goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau deflected Mora’s shot over the crossbar to help preserve the win for Vancouver.

Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark left the game in the 78th minute due to an apparent injury. No additional information has been released.

The Cascadia Cup is between the Timbers, Seattle Sounders, and Vancouver and is awarded each season to the best soccer team in the Pacific Northwest.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Lawmakers question role of military component IGs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up