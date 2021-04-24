CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Watford secures immediate return to English Premier League

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 12:00 PM

WATFORD, England (AP) — Two of the three teams to lose their places in the Premier League last season are assured of making an immediate return to England’s lucrative top division.

Watford sealed promotion with two games to spare in the second-tier Championship after beating Millwall 1-0 on Saturday.

Watford is in second place, five points behind a Norwich team that secured promotion last weekend. They will be the two sides to go up automatically, Norwich as champion if it wins one of its last two games.

The third team to get promoted will come from the four-team playoffs, which is set to include fourth-placed Bournemouth.

Norwich, Watford and Bournemouth were all relegated from the Premier League last season.

