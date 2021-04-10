CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Vegas hosts Arizona after Smith’s 2-goal game

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 3:05 AM

Arizona Coyotes (19-17-5, fourth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (26-11-2, second in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit Vegas after Reilly Smith scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 7-4 victory against the Coyotes.

The Golden Knights are 26-11-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas ranks fifth in the Nhl averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.8.

The Coyotes are 19-17-5 against West Division teams. Arizona is last in the NHL shooting 26.5 shots per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stone leads the Golden Knights with 30 assists and has 42 points this season. William Karlsson has 9 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Phil Kessel leads the Coyotes with 15 goals and has 32 points. Michael Bunting has five goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body), Antti Raanta: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

