The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 11:43 AM

Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -134 Washington +114
at MILWAUKEE -180 Chicago +152
Cincinnati -132 at SAN FRANCISCO +112
San Diego -230 at PITTSBURGH +190
Philadelphia -112 at New York -104
at ATLANTA -245 Miami +200
at LA DODGERS OFF Colorado OFF
American League
New York -126 at TORONTO +108
Los Angeles -136 at KANSAS CITY +118
at MINNESOTA (game 1) OFF Boston OFF
at MINNESOTA (game 2) -142 Boston +120
at BALTIMORE -130 Seattle +110
at TAMPA BAY -180 Texas +152
at HOUSTON -255 Detroit +210
at CHICAGO OFF Cleveland OFF
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 9 (OFF) at MINNESOTA
at CHARLOTTE (OFF) Cleveland
at PHILADELPHIA (OFF) Brooklyn
San Antonio 2 (OFF) at TORONTO
LA Clippers 10½ (OFF) at DETROIT
at CHICAGO (221) Orlando
at NEW ORLEANS (220½) New York
Indiana (233) at HOUSTON
Golden State 10 (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY
Dallas (226) at MEMPHIS
at DENVER 4 (213) Miami
Washington (OFF) at SACRAMENTO
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA OFF Arizona OFF
Winnipeg -188 at OTTAWA +158
at MONTREAL -158 Calgary +134
at ST. LOUIS OFF Colorado OFF
Las Vegas -205 at LOS ANGELES +172
at SAN JOSE -200 Anaheim +168

