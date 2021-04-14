Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -134 Washington +114 at MILWAUKEE -180 Chicago…

Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -134 Washington +114 at MILWAUKEE -180 Chicago +152 Cincinnati -132 at SAN FRANCISCO +112 San Diego -230 at PITTSBURGH +190 Philadelphia -112 at New York -104 at ATLANTA -245 Miami +200 at LA DODGERS OFF Colorado OFF American League New York -126 at TORONTO +108 Los Angeles -136 at KANSAS CITY +118 at MINNESOTA (game 1) OFF Boston OFF at MINNESOTA (game 2) -142 Boston +120 at BALTIMORE -130 Seattle +110 at TAMPA BAY -180 Texas +152 at HOUSTON -255 Detroit +210 at CHICAGO OFF Cleveland OFF NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 9 (OFF) at MINNESOTA at CHARLOTTE 4½ (OFF) Cleveland at PHILADELPHIA 5½ (OFF) Brooklyn San Antonio 2 (OFF) at TORONTO LA Clippers 10½ (OFF) at DETROIT at CHICAGO 9½ (221) Orlando at NEW ORLEANS 2½ (220½) New York Indiana 5½ (233) at HOUSTON Golden State 10 (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY Dallas 1½ (226) at MEMPHIS at DENVER 4 (213) Miami Washington 1½ (OFF) at SACRAMENTO National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA OFF Arizona OFF Winnipeg -188 at OTTAWA +158 at MONTREAL -158 Calgary +134 at ST. LOUIS OFF Colorado OFF Las Vegas -205 at LOS ANGELES +172 at SAN JOSE -200 Anaheim +168

