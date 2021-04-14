|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-134
|Washington
|+114
|at MILWAUKEE
|-180
|Chicago
|+152
|Cincinnati
|-132
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+112
|San Diego
|-230
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+190
|Philadelphia
|-112
|at
|New
|York
|-104
|at ATLANTA
|-245
|Miami
|+200
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|American League
|New York
|-126
|at
|TORONTO
|+108
|Los Angeles
|-136
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+118
|at MINNESOTA (game 1)
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA (game 2)
|-142
|Boston
|+120
|at BALTIMORE
|-130
|Seattle
|+110
|at TAMPA BAY
|-180
|Texas
|+152
|at HOUSTON
|-255
|Detroit
|+210
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|9
|(OFF)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at CHARLOTTE
|4½
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at PHILADELPHIA
|5½
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|San Antonio
|2
|(OFF)
|at
|TORONTO
|LA Clippers
|10½
|(OFF)
|at
|DETROIT
|at CHICAGO
|9½
|(221)
|Orlando
|at NEW ORLEANS
|2½
|(220½)
|New
|York
|Indiana
|5½
|(233)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Golden State
|10
|(OFF)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|Dallas
|1½
|(226)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|at DENVER
|4
|(213)
|Miami
|Washington
|1½
|(OFF)
|at
|SACRAMENTO
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|-188
|at
|OTTAWA
|+158
|at MONTREAL
|-158
|Calgary
|+134
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|Las Vegas
|-205
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+172
|at SAN JOSE
|-200
|Anaheim
|+168
