|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y. METS
|-225
|Philadelphia
|190
|at ATLANTA
|-181
|Miami
|158
|San Diego
|-181
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-181
|at WASHINGTON
|-165
|Arizona
|148
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|-110
|Seattle
|-104
|at MINNESOTA
|-158
|Boston
|141
|at CHICAGO
|-132
|Cleveland
|117
|at TAMPA BAY
|-176
|Texas
|154
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|6
|(212)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-185
|Columbus
|157
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
