Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 5:43 PM

Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y. METS -225 Philadelphia 190
at ATLANTA -181 Miami 158
San Diego -181 at PITTSBURGH -181
at WASHINGTON -165 Arizona 148
American League
at BALTIMORE -110 Seattle -104
at MINNESOTA -158 Boston 141
at CHICAGO -132 Cleveland 117
at TAMPA BAY -176 Texas 154
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 6 (212) at LA LAKERS
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -185 Columbus 157

