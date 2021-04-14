Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y. METS -225 Philadelphia 190 at ATLANTA -181 Miami…

Listen now to WTOP News

Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y. METS -225 Philadelphia 190 at ATLANTA -181 Miami 158 San Diego -181 at PITTSBURGH -181 at WASHINGTON -165 Arizona 148 American League at BALTIMORE -110 Seattle -104 at MINNESOTA -158 Boston 141 at CHICAGO -132 Cleveland 117 at TAMPA BAY -176 Texas 154 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 6 (212) at LA LAKERS National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -185 Columbus 157

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.