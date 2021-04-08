All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|33
|21
|10
|2
|0
|44
|100
|73
|Macon
|27
|20
|4
|2
|1
|43
|78
|54
|Huntsville
|28
|14
|13
|1
|0
|29
|80
|85
|Pensacola
|28
|12
|12
|2
|2
|28
|81
|74
|Birmingham
|30
|6
|18
|6
|0
|18
|63
|116
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Huntsville 3, Birmingham 2
Pensacola at Macon, 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
