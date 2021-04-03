All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 32 21 9 2 0 44 97 68…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 32 21 9 2 0 44 97 68 Macon 27 20 4 2 1 43 78 54 Pensacola 28 12 12 2 2 28 81 74 Huntsville 26 12 13 1 0 25 72 80 Birmingham 29 6 18 5 0 17 61 113

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Macon 2

Saturday’s Games

Macon 5, Birmingham 2

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

