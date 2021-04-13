San Jose plays Anaheim in division showdown

Anaheim Ducks (13-23-7, eighth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-19-4, sixth in the West Division) San Jose,…

Anaheim Ducks (13-23-7, eighth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-19-4, sixth in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim travels to San Jose for a West Division matchup.

The Sharks are 18-19-4 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Nhl. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Ducks are 13-23-7 against West Division opponents. Anaheim scores 2.2 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Maxime Comtois leads them with 11 total goals.

In their last meeting on April 6, Anaheim won 5-1. Nicolas Deslauriers recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 35 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 19 assists. Tomas Hertl has four goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Andy Welinski leads the Ducks with a plus-three in seven games this season. Derek Grant has three goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.