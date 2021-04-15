CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Do vaccinated people need masks? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Russian referee suspended by UEFA in match-fixing case

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 2:42 PM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Russian referee Sergey Lapochkin has been suspended for 90 days during an investigation of a suspected match-fixing case, UEFA said Thursday.

UEFA did not specify details of the ongoing disciplinary case against Lapochkin, who was provisionally suspended on March 25.

Russian media reported it relates to the referee allegedly failing in his duty to inform UEFA about an approach to corrupt a game.

The game is reportedly a Europa League qualifier in July 2018 between Ventspils and Bordeaux. The French team won 1-0 in Latvia.

Lapochkin has been on the FIFA-managed list of match officials approved for international games since 2013.

He has handled a 2018 World Cup qualifying game between Albania and Liechtenstein, and games in qualifying rounds for the Champions League and Europa League.

