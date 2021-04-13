Ottawa hosts Winnipeg after Tkachuk’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (25-14-3, second in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (14-25-4, seventh in the North Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday,…

Winnipeg Jets (25-14-3, second in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (14-25-4, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Brady Tkachuk scored two goals in the Senators’ 4-2 victory over the Jets.

The Senators are 14-25-4 against opponents in the North Division. Ottawa ranks 27th in the league with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Jets are 25-14-3 against opponents in the North Division. Winnipeg is sixth in the Nhl recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk leads the Senators with 14 goals, adding 12 assists and collecting 26 points. Connor Brown has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with a plus-16 in 42 games this season. Andrew Copp has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Austin Watson: out (wrist).

Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.