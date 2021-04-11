CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Masters Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 8:35 PM

Sunday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Final Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Hideki Matsuyama 544 343 443-34
Will Zalatoris 345 343 444-34
Jordan Spieth 544 354 453-37
Xander Schauffele 445 463 344-37

___

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—288
Hideki Matsuyama 444 446 445-39-73—278
Will Zalatoris 544 544 334-36-70—279
Jordan Spieth 343 435 335-33-70—281
Xander Schauffele 442 434 644-35-72—281

