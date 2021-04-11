Masters Leaders Cards

|Sunday
|At Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Ga.
|Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
|Final Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454-36
|Hideki Matsuyama
|544
|343
|443-34
|Will Zalatoris
|345
|343
|444-34
|Jordan Spieth
|544
|354
|453-37
|Xander Schauffele
|445
|463
|344-37
|Par in
|443
|545
|344-36-72—288
|Hideki Matsuyama
|444
|446
|445-39-73—278
|Will Zalatoris
|544
|544
|334-36-70—279
|Jordan Spieth
|343
|435
|335-33-70—281
|Xander Schauffele
|442
|434
|644-35-72—281
