Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 3:32 PM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .424; Trout, Los Angeles, .393; Bogaerts, Boston, .372; Martinez, Boston, .359; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .353; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .343; Brantley, Houston, .338; Gurriel, Houston, .338; Olson, Oakland, .338; Mullins, Baltimore, .329.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 23; Martinez, Boston, 18; France, Seattle, 17; Verdugo, Boston, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Eaton, Chicago, 14; Solak, Texas, 14.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 21; Seager, Seattle, 19; Devers, Boston, 18; Olson, Oakland, 17; Lowrie, Oakland, 17; N.Lowe, Texas, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Grichuk, Toronto, 16; Eaton, Chicago, 16; Mercedes, Chicago, 15; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Franco, Baltimore, 15.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 29; Martinez, Boston, 28; Mercedes, Chicago, 28; Verdugo, Boston, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Mullins, Baltimore, 25; Robert, Chicago, 25; France, Seattle, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 24; Gurriel, Houston, 24.

DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 9; Martinez, Boston, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Arroyo, Boston, 7; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; France, Seattle, 7; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Haniger, Seattle, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Seager, Seattle, 6; Verdugo, Boston, 6.

TRIPLES_Alberto, Kansas City, 2; Baddoo, Detroit, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Ramos, Detroit, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Devers, Boston, 6; 10 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Semien, Toronto, 5; Canha, Oakland, 4; Moore, Seattle, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Straw, Houston, 4; 9 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Matz, Toronto, 4-0; Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Cole, New York, 3-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-2; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; Montero, Seattle, 2-0; C.Valdez, Baltimore, 2-0; Misiewicz, Seattle, 2-0.

ERA_Rodón, Chicago, 0.47; Duffy, Kansas City, 0.50; Lynn, Chicago, 0.92; Means, Baltimore, 1.52; Cole, New York, 1.71; Boyd, Detroit, 1.82; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Arihara, Texas, 2.21; Gibson, Texas, 2.31; Matz, Toronto, 2.31.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 57; Cole, New York, 50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 46; Berríos, Minnesota, 30; Heaney, Los Angeles, 29; Bundy, Los Angeles, 28; Bassitt, Oakland, 27; Eovaldi, Boston, 27; Lynn, Chicago, 27; Giolito, Chicago, 26.

Sports

