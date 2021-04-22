AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .393; Mercedes, Chicago, .390; Bogaerts, Boston, .385; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .383; Martinez, Boston, .368; Wendle,…

BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .393; Mercedes, Chicago, .390; Bogaerts, Boston, .385; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .383; Martinez, Boston, .368; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .365; Cruz, Minnesota, .353; Gurriel, Houston, .333; Mullins, Baltimore, .328; Walsh, Los Angeles, .327.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 20; Martinez, Boston, 17; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Eaton, Chicago, 13; France, Seattle, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Solak, Texas, 13.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 20; N.Lowe, Texas, 17; Devers, Boston, 16; Olson, Oakland, 15; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 15; Franco, Baltimore, 15; Cruz, Minnesota, 14; C.Santana, Kansas City, 14; Eaton, Chicago, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 25; Martinez, Boston, 25; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 23; Mercedes, Chicago, 23; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 22; Robert, Chicago, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bichette, Toronto, 21.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Arroyo, Boston, 7; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; 8 tied at 5.

TRIPLES_Alberto, Kansas City, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Ramos, Detroit, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; Luplow, Cleveland, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Perez, Kansas City, 5; N.Lowe, Texas, 5; Bichette, Toronto, 5.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Canha, Oakland, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Semien, Toronto, 4; 8 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; 7 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Rodón, Chicago, 0.47; Duffy, Kansas City, 0.50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.73; Lynn, Chicago, 0.92; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.00; Matz, Toronto, 1.47; Means, Baltimore, 1.52; Cole, New York, 1.82; Boyd, Detroit, 2.03; Civale, Cleveland, 2.18.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 48; Cole, New York, 39; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 36; Berríos, Minnesota, 30; Bundy, Los Angeles, 28; Lynn, Chicago, 27; Giolito, Chicago, 26; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Rodón, Chicago, 24; Means, Baltimore, 23.

