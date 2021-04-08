AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .556; Vázquez, Boston, .458; Simmons, Minnesota, .450; Mullins, Baltimore, .448; Martinez, Boston, .433; Cruz, Minnesota, .429;…

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .556; Vázquez, Boston, .458; Simmons, Minnesota, .450; Mullins, Baltimore, .448; Martinez, Boston, .433; Cruz, Minnesota, .429; Buxton, Minnesota, .421; Trout, Los Angeles, .417; M.Taylor, Kansas City, .391; Arraez, Minnesota, .381.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 10; Eaton, Chicago, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Vázquez, Boston, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Canha, Oakland, 6; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; Dahl, Texas, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Simmons, Minnesota, 6.

RBI_N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Martinez, Boston, 12; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Baddoo, Detroit, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Walsh, Los Angeles, 7; Mercedes, Chicago, 7.

HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 15; Martinez, Boston, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Vázquez, Boston, 11; Alvarez, Houston, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; 10 tied at 9.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 4; Brantley, Houston, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; 10 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 1; Canha, Oakland, 1; W.Castro, Detroit, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 4; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Trout, Los Angeles, 3; N.Lowe, Texas, 3; Semien, Toronto, 3; Tucker, Houston, 3; 18 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 4; Gonzalez, Boston, 2; Hamilton, Chicago, 2; Moore, Seattle, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Semien, Toronto, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; Tauchman, New York, 2; Vázquez, Boston, 2; 16 tied at 1.

PITCHING_Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; 20 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.00; Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; M.King, New York, 0.00; Lynn, Chicago, 0.00; Montgomery, New York, 0.00; Zimmer, Kansas City, 0.00; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.75; Means, Baltimore, 0.77; Greinke, Houston, 1.39; Matz, Toronto, 1.42.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 24; Cole, New York, 21; Berríos, Minnesota, 20; Giolito, Chicago, 18; Lynn, Chicago, 17; Bundy, Los Angeles, 16; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 15; Luzardo, Oakland, 14; Ryu, Toronto, 12; Eovaldi, Boston, 11; Javier, Houston, 11; Maeda, Minnesota, 11.

