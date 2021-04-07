AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .565; Mullins, Baltimore, .524; Grichuk, Toronto, .500; Merrifield, Kansas City, .500; Martinez, Boston, .476; M.Taylor, Kansas…

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .565; Mullins, Baltimore, .524; Grichuk, Toronto, .500; Merrifield, Kansas City, .500; Martinez, Boston, .476; M.Taylor, Kansas City, .438; Bregman, Houston, .429; Lopez, Kansas City, .429; Gurriel, Houston, .409; Vázquez, Boston, .400.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 9; Eaton, Chicago, 7; Dahl, Texas, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Brantley, Houston, 5; Canha, Oakland, 5; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 5; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Simmons, Minnesota, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5.

RBI_N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Martinez, Boston, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Walsh, Los Angeles, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; Baddoo, Detroit, 6; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Mercedes, Chicago, 6.

HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Martinez, Boston, 10; Bregman, Houston, 9; Gurriel, Houston, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Grichuk, Toronto, 8; Judge, New York, 8; N.Lowe, Texas, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 5; Brantley, Houston, 4; Alberto, Kansas City, 3; Alvarez, Houston, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Mercedes, Chicago, 3; Moore, Seattle, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 15 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_Canha, Oakland, 1; W.Castro, Detroit, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; N.Lowe, Texas, 3; Tucker, Houston, 3; 13 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 2; Moore, Seattle, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Semien, Toronto, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; Tauchman, New York, 2; 19 tied at 1.

PITCHING_23 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Berríos, Minnesota, 0.00; Boyd, Detroit, 0.00; Duffy, Kansas City, 0.00; Flexen, Seattle, 0.00; M.King, New York, 0.00; Means, Baltimore, 0.00; Montgomery, New York, 0.00; Pineda, Minnesota, 0.00; Pivetta, Boston, 0.00; Plutko, Baltimore, 0.00; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 21; Giolito, Chicago, 18; Bundy, Los Angeles, 16; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 15; Berríos, Minnesota, 12; Bieber, Cleveland, 12; Houck, Boston, 10; Kikuchi, Seattle, 10; Matz, Toronto, 9; Rodón, Chicago, 9.

