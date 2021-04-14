CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Madrid bus window smashed on way into Anfield for CL game

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 2:50 PM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool condemned “shameful behavior” from its fans after a window on Real Madrid’s team bus was smashed as it went into Anfield for Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal.

Dozens of supporters gathered to greet the team buses, some setting off red flares, despite being prevented from attending the game due to coronavirus restrictions.

At least one window on the Madrid bus was smashed. Stewards and police were later seen inspecting the bus as dark glass was being swept up.

“We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening,” Liverpool said in a statement. “It is totally unacceptable and shameful behavior of a few individuals.

“We sincerely apologize to our visitors for any distress caused. We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”

Real Madrid led 3-1 going into the second leg of the quarterfinal.

