AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the Masters:

HOLE: 15.

YARDAGE: 530.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.76.

RANK: 15.

KEY FACT: Hideki Matsuyama hit 5-iron to 5 feet for an eagle that gave him the lead for the first time Saturday and carried him to a 7-under 65 and a four-shot lead going into the final round.

