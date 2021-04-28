CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Kentucky Derby Odds

Kentucky Derby Odds

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 3:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Field for Saturday’s 147th Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and opening odds:

PP Horse Jockey Odds
1. Known Agenda Irad Ortiz, Jr. 6/1
2. Like the King Drayden Van Dyke 50/1
3. Brooklyn Strong Umberto Rispoli 50/1
4. Keepmeinmind David Cohen 50/1
5. Sainthood Corey Lanerie 50/1
6. O Besos Marcelino Pedroza 20/1
7. Mandaloun Florent Geroux 15/1
8. Medina Spirit John Velazquez 15/1
9. Hot Rod Charlie Flavien Prat 8/1
10. Midnight Bourbon Mike Smith 20/1
11. Dynamic One Jose Ortiz 20/1
12. Helium Julien Leparoux 50/1
13. Hidden Stash Rafael Bejarano 50/1
14. Essential Quality Luis Saez 2/1
15. Rock Your World Joel Rosario 5/1
16. King Fury Brian Hernandez, Jr. 20/1
17. Highly Motivated Javier Castellano 10/1
18. Super Stock Ricardo Santana, Jr 30/1
19. Soup and Sandwich Tyler Gaffalione 30/1
20. Bourbonic Kendrick Carmouche 30/1

Trainers (by post position): 1. Todd Pletcher; 4. Robertino Diodoro; 5. Todd Pletcher; 6. Gregory Foley; 7. Brad Cox; 8. Bob Baffert; 9. Doug O’Neill; 10. Steven Asmussen; 11. Todd Pletcher; 12. Mark Casse; 13. Victoria Oliver; 14. Brad Cox; 15. John Sadler; 16. Kenneth McPeek; 17. Chad Brown; 18. Steven Asmussen; 19. Mark Casse; 20. Todd Pletcher.

Owners (by post position): 1. St. Elias Stable; 2. M Racing Group, LLC; 3. Mark Schwartz; 4. Cypress Creek LLC and Bennewith, Arnold; 5. CHC, Inc. and WinStar Farm LLC; 6. Bernard, L. Barrett, Tagg Team Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds; 7. Juddmonte Farms (Khalid Abdullah); 8. Zedan Racing Stables Inc; 9. Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, LLC and Strauss Bros Racing; 10. Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC; 11. Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable; 12. D. J. Stable LLC; 13. BBN Racing, LLC; 14. Godolphin, LLC; 15. Hronis Racing LLC and Talla Racing LLC; 16. Fern Circle Stables and Three Chimneys Farm, LLC; 17. Klaravich Stables, Inc.; 18. Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith; 19. Live Oak Plantation; 20. Calumet Farm.

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1-4 miles. Purse: $3,000,000. First place: $1,860,000. Second place: $600,000. Third place: $300,000. Fourth place: $150,000. Fifth place: $90,000. Post time: 6:57 p.m. EDT

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Space National Guard plan nearing completion, Guard chief says

USPS opts for reduction in force for non-union employees in agency restructuring's final phase

May We Say Thank You 2021

OMB relaxes repayment requirement in new TMF guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up