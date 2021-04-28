Kentucky Derby Odds

Field for Saturday’s 147th Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and opening odds:
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Odds
|1. Known Agenda
|Irad
|Ortiz,
|Jr.
|6/1
|2. Like the King
|Drayden
|Van
|Dyke
|50/1
|3. Brooklyn Strong
|Umberto
|Rispoli
|50/1
|4. Keepmeinmind
|David
|Cohen
|50/1
|5. Sainthood
|Corey
|Lanerie
|50/1
|6. O Besos
|Marcelino
|Pedroza
|20/1
|7. Mandaloun
|Florent
|Geroux
|15/1
|8. Medina Spirit
|John
|Velazquez
|15/1
|9. Hot Rod Charlie
|Flavien
|Prat
|8/1
|10. Midnight Bourbon
|Mike
|Smith
|20/1
|11. Dynamic One
|Jose
|Ortiz
|20/1
|12. Helium
|Julien
|Leparoux
|50/1
|13. Hidden Stash
|Rafael
|Bejarano
|50/1
|14. Essential Quality
|Luis
|Saez
|2/1
|15. Rock Your World
|Joel
|Rosario
|5/1
|16. King Fury
|Brian
|Hernandez,
|Jr.
|20/1
|17. Highly Motivated
|Javier
|Castellano
|10/1
|18. Super Stock
|Ricardo
|Santana,
|Jr
|30/1
|19. Soup and Sandwich
|Tyler
|Gaffalione
|30/1
|20. Bourbonic
|Kendrick
|Carmouche
|30/1
Trainers (by post position): 1. Todd Pletcher; 4. Robertino Diodoro; 5. Todd Pletcher; 6. Gregory Foley; 7. Brad Cox; 8. Bob Baffert; 9. Doug O’Neill; 10. Steven Asmussen; 11. Todd Pletcher; 12. Mark Casse; 13. Victoria Oliver; 14. Brad Cox; 15. John Sadler; 16. Kenneth McPeek; 17. Chad Brown; 18. Steven Asmussen; 19. Mark Casse; 20. Todd Pletcher.
Owners (by post position): 1. St. Elias Stable; 2. M Racing Group, LLC; 3. Mark Schwartz; 4. Cypress Creek LLC and Bennewith, Arnold; 5. CHC, Inc. and WinStar Farm LLC; 6. Bernard, L. Barrett, Tagg Team Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds; 7. Juddmonte Farms (Khalid Abdullah); 8. Zedan Racing Stables Inc; 9. Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, LLC and Strauss Bros Racing; 10. Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC; 11. Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable; 12. D. J. Stable LLC; 13. BBN Racing, LLC; 14. Godolphin, LLC; 15. Hronis Racing LLC and Talla Racing LLC; 16. Fern Circle Stables and Three Chimneys Farm, LLC; 17. Klaravich Stables, Inc.; 18. Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith; 19. Live Oak Plantation; 20. Calumet Farm.
Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1-4 miles. Purse: $3,000,000. First place: $1,860,000. Second place: $600,000. Third place: $300,000. Fourth place: $150,000. Fifth place: $90,000. Post time: 6:57 p.m. EDT
