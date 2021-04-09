CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Italy’s De Rossi in hospital after positive virus test

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 12:38 PM

ROME (AP) — Italy assistant coach Daniele De Rossi was admitted to an infectious diseases hospital with pneumonia symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus.

De Rossi, a player on the Italy team that won the 2006 World Cup and a former Roma captain, was one of four Azzurri staff members to contract COVID-19 during recent World Cup qualifiers.

The 37-year-old De Rossi was in stable condition at Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome, the Italian soccer federation said on Friday.

Eight Italy players also tested positive after returning from international duty.

De Rossi was hired by Italy coach Roberto Mancini last month.

