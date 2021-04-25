IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results

Sunday
At Streets of St. Petersburg
St.Petersburg, Fla.
Lap length: 1.8 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 100 laps, Running.
2. (3) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
3. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
4. (2) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
5. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
6. (15) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
7. (16) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
8. (20) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
9. (7) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
10. (5) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
11. (14) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
12. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
13. (18) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
14. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
15. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
16. (19) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
17. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.
18. (12) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.
19. (6) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 99, Running.
20. (21) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.
21. (11) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 98, Running.
22. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
23. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 67, Did not finish.
24. (22) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 18, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.552 mph.
Time of Race: 01:51:51.4115.
Margin of Victory: 2.4933 seconds.
Cautions: 3 for 9 laps.
Lead Changes: 3 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Herta 1-34, Pagenaud 35, Palou 36-37, Herta 38.
Points: Palou 67, Dixon 65, Power 65, Herta 62, Pagenaud 54, Harvey 51, Veekay 51, Bourdais 51, Ericsson 50, Newgarden 47.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.