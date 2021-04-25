CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 4:06 PM

Sunday

At Streets of St. Petersburg

St.Petersburg, Fla.

Lap length: 1.8 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 100 laps, Running.

2. (3) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

3. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

4. (2) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

5. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

6. (15) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

7. (16) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

8. (20) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

9. (7) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

10. (5) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

11. (14) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

12. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

13. (18) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

14. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

15. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

16. (19) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

17. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.

18. (12) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.

19. (6) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 99, Running.

20. (21) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.

21. (11) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 98, Running.

22. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

23. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 67, Did not finish.

24. (22) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 18, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.552 mph.

Time of Race: 01:51:51.4115.

Margin of Victory: 2.4933 seconds.

Cautions: 3 for 9 laps.

Lead Changes: 3 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Herta 1-34, Pagenaud 35, Palou 36-37, Herta 38.

Points: Palou 67, Dixon 65, Power 65, Herta 62, Pagenaud 54, Harvey 51, Veekay 51, Bourdais 51, Ericsson 50, Newgarden 47.

