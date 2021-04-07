All Times EDT Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 44 31 11 0 2 64…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 44 31 11 0 2 64 163 115 Indy 43 26 14 3 0 55 130 120 Orlando 42 22 16 3 1 48 126 127 South Carolina 43 19 13 7 4 49 124 134 Greenville 45 20 14 8 3 51 131 141 Jacksonville 40 16 18 3 3 38 104 122 Wheeling 42 14 23 5 0 33 126 147

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 44 27 12 4 1 59 131 113 Fort Wayne 24 14 6 3 1 32 81 64 Allen 40 24 13 2 1 51 133 112 Utah 43 19 14 4 6 48 125 142 Kansas City 43 19 16 6 2 46 118 119 Rapid City 44 20 20 3 1 44 131 143 Tulsa 45 20 21 3 1 44 98 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando 4, Greenville 3

Wednesday’s Games

Indy 2, South Carolina 1

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3

Florida 6, Jacksonville 4

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

