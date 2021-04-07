All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|44
|31
|11
|0
|2
|64
|163
|115
|Indy
|43
|26
|14
|3
|0
|55
|130
|120
|Orlando
|42
|22
|16
|3
|1
|48
|126
|127
|South Carolina
|43
|19
|13
|7
|4
|49
|124
|134
|Greenville
|45
|20
|14
|8
|3
|51
|131
|141
|Jacksonville
|40
|16
|18
|3
|3
|38
|104
|122
|Wheeling
|42
|14
|23
|5
|0
|33
|126
|147
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|44
|27
|12
|4
|1
|59
|131
|113
|Fort Wayne
|24
|14
|6
|3
|1
|32
|81
|64
|Allen
|40
|24
|13
|2
|1
|51
|133
|112
|Utah
|43
|19
|14
|4
|6
|48
|125
|142
|Kansas City
|43
|19
|16
|6
|2
|46
|118
|119
|Rapid City
|44
|20
|20
|3
|1
|44
|131
|143
|Tulsa
|45
|20
|21
|3
|1
|44
|98
|122
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Orlando 4, Greenville 3
Wednesday’s Games
Indy 2, South Carolina 1
Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3
Florida 6, Jacksonville 4
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
