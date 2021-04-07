CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine availability to open up in Northern Va. | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | J&J vaccine in limbo | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 44 31 11 0 2 64 163 115
Indy 43 26 14 3 0 55 130 120
Orlando 42 22 16 3 1 48 126 127
South Carolina 43 19 13 7 4 49 124 134
Greenville 45 20 14 8 3 51 131 141
Jacksonville 40 16 18 3 3 38 104 122
Wheeling 42 14 23 5 0 33 126 147

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 44 27 12 4 1 59 131 113
Fort Wayne 24 14 6 3 1 32 81 64
Allen 40 24 13 2 1 51 133 112
Utah 43 19 14 4 6 48 125 142
Kansas City 43 19 16 6 2 46 118 119
Rapid City 44 20 20 3 1 44 131 143
Tulsa 45 20 21 3 1 44 98 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando 4, Greenville 3

Wednesday’s Games

Indy 2, South Carolina 1

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3

Florida 6, Jacksonville 4

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS too ‘outgunned’ to shrink $1T tax gap, Rettig tells Congress

Step increases are 'nearly automatic' for most federal employees, MSPB says

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

VA vows to pause EHR rollout at future sites until strategic review is complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up