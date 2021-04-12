CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Documentary chronicles era of…

Documentary chronicles era of Leonard, Hagler, Hearns, Duran

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 4:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The boxing battles among Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran will be chronicled in an upcoming four-part documentary.

Showtime will air “The Kings” beginning June 6. It focuses on the four Hall of Fame fighters who met a combined nine times in the 1980s and provided some of the most memorable matchups of their era.

The series of fights started with Duran’s victory over Leonard in their first bout in 1980 and culminated with Leonard’s draw against Hearns in their second fight in 1989.

It included Hagler’s knockout of Hearns in their 1985 brawl that included an epic first round considered one of the best in boxing history, and Leonard’s disputed victory over Hagler in the longtime middleweight champion’s final fight in 1987.

Three of the bouts were recognized by The Ring magazine as its “Fight of the Year.”

Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza said the four fighters “defined an era in boxing,” renewing popularity in the sport following the retirement of Muhammad Ali.

All episodes of the weekly series will be available across Showtime’s on-demand and streaming platforms.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up