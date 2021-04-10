CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Daryl Dike scores 8th goal in 14 league matches for Barnsley

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 5:07 PM

American forward Daryl Dike scored his eighth goal in 14 league matches during a loan to Barnsley of England’s League Championship, helping his team to a 2-0 win against visiting Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The 20-year-old from Edmund, Oklahoma, scored the second goal of the match in the 75th minute with a close-range header from a cross by Callum Brittain.

Dike was loaned in January from Major League Soccer’s Orlando for the rest of the season.

Barnsley is fifth with 71 points with five league matches remaining, on track for a spot in the promotion playoffs.

