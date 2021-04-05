Dallas visits Kane and the Blackhawks

Dallas Stars (13-13-10, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (17-17-5, fifth in the Central Division) Chicago; Tuesday, 8…

Dallas Stars (13-13-10, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (17-17-5, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Dallas. He currently ranks third in the NHL with 49 points, scoring 13 goals and totaling 36 assists.

The Blackhawks have gone 17-17-5 against division opponents. Chicago has converted on 25.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring 31 power-play goals.

The Stars are 13-13-10 against the rest of their division. Dallas has given up 24 power-play goals, killing 77.1% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on March 11, Chicago won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane has 49 total points for the Blackhawks, 13 goals and 36 assists. Alex DeBrincat has 7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 15 goals and has 34 points. Jason Robertson has four goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Stars: Joel Hanley: day to day (lower body), Anton Khudobin: out (covid-19 protocol list), Radek Faksa: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

