Champions League Glance

|All Times EDT
|(Home teams listed first)
|QUARTERFINALS
|First leg
|Tuesday, April 6
Manchester City (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 3 p.m.
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, April 7
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m.
Porto (Portugal) vs. Chelsea (England), 3 p.m.
|Second leg
|Tuesday, April 13
Chelsea vs. Porto, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Apri 14
Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
