Champions League Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT (Home teams listed first) QUARTERFINALS First leg Tuesday, April 6 Manchester City (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 3 p.m. Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m. Porto (Portugal) vs. Chelsea (England), 3 p.m. Second leg Tuesday, April 13 Chelsea vs. Porto, 3 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Apri 14 Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.