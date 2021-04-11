CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. vaccine clinic closed Sat., possibly Sun. | Expert dismisses vaccine passport worries | Va. vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Blue Jackets to host Kane and the Blackhawks

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 3:05 AM

Chicago Blackhawks (19-18-5, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-20-8, seventh in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Columbus. He’s fifth in the NHL with 52 points, scoring 14 goals and totaling 38 assists.

The Blue Jackets are 15-20-8 against the rest of their division. Columbus ranks ninth in the Nhl with 29.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Blackhawks are 19-18-5 against the rest of their division. Chicago has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 24.4% of chances.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Del Zotto leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-10 in 40 games this season. Jack Roslovic has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with a plus-10 in 38 games this season. Kane has 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, two penalties and 4.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Nick Foligno: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

