CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Berardi's overhead goal gives…

Berardi’s overhead goal gives Sassuolo win over Samp

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Domenico Berardi scored with a bicycle kick in a 1-0 win for Sassuolo over Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday.

Berardi first attempted a header which was blocked then connected on the rebound from close range with his overhead effort.

It was the 14th goal this season for Berardi, who is developing into a key member of Italy’s squad for the European Championship.

Still holding out hope for a Europa League spot, Sassuolo moved within three points of seventh-placed Roma, which visits Cagliari on Sunday.

Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria remained ninth and dropped to 10 points behind eighth-placed Sassuolo.

DROP ZONE

Last-place Crotone beat second-to-last Parma 4-3 with two goals from Simeon “Simy” Nwankwo.

With 19 goals, Nwankwo trails only Cristiano Ronaldo (25) and Romelu Lukaku (21) in the league’s scoring chart.

Also, Genoa defeated Spezia 2-0 with scores from Gianluca Scamacca and Eldor Shomurodov to move eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Promoted Spezia remained only five points above the drop zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Senators growing frustrated with SSA's closed offices, pandemic workarounds

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up