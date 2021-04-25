CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 13 9 .591 _
Tampa Bay 11 10 .524
New York 9 11 .450 3
Toronto 9 11 .450 3
Baltimore 8 12 .400 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 12 7 .632 _
Chicago 11 9 .550
Cleveland 8 11 .421 4
Minnesota 7 12 .368 5
Detroit 7 14 .333 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 14 7 .667 _
Seattle 13 8 .619 1
Houston 10 10 .500
Los Angeles 9 10 .474 4
Texas 9 12 .429 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 10 10 .500 _
New York 8 8 .500 _
Atlanta 9 10 .474 ½
Miami 9 11 .450 1
Washington 8 10 .444 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 12 8 .600 _
Chicago 10 10 .500 2
St. Louis 10 10 .500 2
Pittsburgh 10 11 .476
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 6 .714 _
San Francisco 13 8 .619 2
San Diego 12 11 .522 4
Arizona 9 11 .450
Colorado 7 13 .350

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Detroit 1

Seattle 8, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Houston 16, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1

Oakland 7, Baltimore 2

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 1-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 5

Miami 5, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4

Arizona at Atlanta, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 1-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

